iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Stock Price Down 2.2%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) dropped 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.24 and last traded at $50.24, approximately 420 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.39.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a $1.4264 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.2%.

