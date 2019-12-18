iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) shares fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.98 and last traded at $49.99, 26,616 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 206,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.23.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.10 and a 200 day moving average of $50.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,177,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,593 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,444,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,442,000 after buying an additional 34,983 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 901,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,652,000 after buying an additional 28,145 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 610,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,793,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,139,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

