IoTeX (IOTX) Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar. IoTeX has a market cap of $17.32 million and $1.84 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Binance, IDEX and Gate.io.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00036502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.43 or 0.06002007 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000464 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00027339 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000383 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002592 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IoTeX is a token. It was first traded on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Binance, Bgogo and Coineal. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

