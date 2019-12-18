IOTA Trading Down 19.8% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002390 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. IOTA has a total market cap of $443.56 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015005 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00187661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.16 or 0.01215614 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

999 (999) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00050139 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026818 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00037369 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA is a coin. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org . The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Upbit, Exrates, OKEx, Coinone, Bitfinex, Huobi, FCoin, HitBTC, Binance, Cobinhood, Gate.io and Ovis. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

