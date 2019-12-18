InZinc Mining (CVE:IZN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

InZinc Mining Ltd (CVE:IZN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 2000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

InZinc Mining Company Profile (CVE:IZN)

InZinc Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for zinc, copper, and iron ores. Its flagship property is the West Desert zinc project located to the southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah. The company was formerly known as Lithic Resources Ltd.

