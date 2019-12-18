Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.07 and last traded at $60.04, approximately 1,580 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 9,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 25,717 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 121,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the second quarter worth $213,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

