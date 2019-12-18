Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) Shares Up 2%

Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc (NASDAQ:IDXG) shot up 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.52, 30,401 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 88% from the average session volume of 260,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 target price on shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.33.

Get Interpace Diagnostics Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.18.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (NASDAQ:IDXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Interpace Diagnostics Group had a negative net margin of 77.55% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDXG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Interpace Diagnostics Group by 98.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group during the second quarter worth $468,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 319,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interpace Diagnostics Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,360,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 433,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.66% of the company’s stock.

Interpace Diagnostics Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:IDXG)

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. It offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that helps physicians better assess risk of pancreaticobiliary cancers using its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, an oncogenic mutation panel that helps identify malignant thyroid nodules; and ThyraMIR, an microRNA gene expression assay that helps to classify risk of cancer in thyroid nodules.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.