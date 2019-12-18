Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Intermap Technologies Corp (TSE:IMP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as high as $0.22. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 19,500 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24.

Intermap Technologies Company Profile (TSE:IMP)

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial information company, provides geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution. The company also provides geospatial data acquisition and production services; and value-added data licenses.

