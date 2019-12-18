Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $52.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Intercorp Financial an industry rank of 208 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Intercorp Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial during the third quarter worth $17,248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter worth $3,842,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial in the third quarter valued at $5,587,000.

Shares of NYSE:IFS traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $41.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.38. Intercorp Financial has a 52-week low of $37.71 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.18.

Intercorp Financial (NYSE:IFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercorp Financial will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercorp Financial

Intercorp Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it operates through the following business segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides a range of retail banking and commercial banking products, and services to individuals, large companies, and small and medium enterprises.

