Inter Pipeline Ltd (IPL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 20th

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.142 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

IPL traded up C$0.12 on Wednesday, hitting C$22.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,168. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPL shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC cut Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.90.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

