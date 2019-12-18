Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) EVP Jay E. Mincks Sells 2,000 Shares

Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jay E. Mincks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of Insperity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $210,270.00.

Insperity stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,126. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average is $102.51. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Insperity Inc has a 52-week low of $67.06 and a 52-week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 166.72%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSP. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Insperity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 68.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Insperity by 279.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Insperity by 8,187.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSP. Robert W. Baird set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Insperity and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

