Insider Selling: Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Kasriel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Upwork alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $702,000.00.

Upwork stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.63. 1,098,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.97 and a beta of 1.29. Upwork Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. Upwork’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPWK shares. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 163.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,544,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439,563 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Upwork during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,364 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Upwork by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,021,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,031 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Upwork by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,935,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,471 shares during the period. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.