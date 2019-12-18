Insider Selling: Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Sells 1,521 Shares of Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) EVP Shlomi Argas sold 1,521 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $118,181.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,181.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ORA stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.87. 137,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,269. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $170.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen lowered Ormat Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 427,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Mirova grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 593.0% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 11,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

