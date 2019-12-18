Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Major Shareholder Sells 13,080 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 13,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $222,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bioscience Plc Arix also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harpoon Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 13th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 11,002 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total value of $189,344.42.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 131,696 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $2,226,979.36.

NASDAQ:HARP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.26.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,107.97% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 216.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 201,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 183.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 151,644 shares in the last quarter. 58.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HARP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harpoon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.