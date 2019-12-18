Insider Selling: Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Sells 850 Shares of Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Director Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.53, for a total transaction of $57,400.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,917.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brian Sharples also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $57,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Brian Sharples sold 850 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $52,921.00.

Shares of Godaddy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,570,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,724. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.66. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.13, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $760.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.04 million. Godaddy had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Godaddy by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,344,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,006,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,523 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 3,070.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,797,000 after buying an additional 2,716,877 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 1,989.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,878,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,699 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $103,895,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Godaddy in the second quarter worth approximately $61,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GDDY. TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

