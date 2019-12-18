Insider Selling: Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.05 on Tuesday, hitting $295.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,473,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,597. The stock has a market cap of $128.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.87. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $189.51 and a 52-week high of $307.34.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 455 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 50,502 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer cut Costco Wholesale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.61.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

