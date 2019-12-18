Insider Selling: CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Insider Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares in the company, valued at $83,341,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CDW stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.62. The company had a trading volume of 957,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,582. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a 12-month low of $74.32 and a 12-month high of $141.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CDW will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $126.00 target price on shares of CDW and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDW. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in CDW by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

