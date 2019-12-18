Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Innovative Designs Inc (OTCMKTS:IVDN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.34. Innovative Designs shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 200 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26.

Get Innovative Designs alerts:

Innovative Designs (OTCMKTS:IVDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Designs had a negative return on equity of 65.82% and a negative net margin of 236.43%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Innovative Designs, Inc manufactures and markets cold weather recreational and industrial clothing products. The company operates in two segments, Apparel and House Wrap. It offers arctic armor line products, including jackets, bibs, and gloves for ice fisherman, snowmobilers, utility workers, oil/gas pipeline workers, railroad workers, construction workers, ski resort workers, and police and first responders; and INSULTEX house wrap products for the building construction industry.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Designs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Designs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.