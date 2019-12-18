Ink Trading 8.7% Lower This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Ink has a total market capitalization of $926,030.00 and approximately $552.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One Ink token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Bit-Z, LBank and Gate.io.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Token Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, CoinEgg, Exrates, TOPBTC, Exmo, CoinBene, Bit-Z, Gate.io, ZB.COM, Coinrail, EXX and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

