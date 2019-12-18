Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Down 19.2% This Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox and COSS. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $176,292.00 and approximately $34,776.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014929 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00189946 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.53 or 0.01224350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027040 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00121551 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,431,875 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox, COSS and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

