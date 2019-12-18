Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,658,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 775,863 shares.The stock last traded at $4.22 and had previously closed at $3.57.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.
The company has a market cap of $90.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.
Inflarx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.
