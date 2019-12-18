Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,658,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 775,863 shares.The stock last traded at $4.22 and had previously closed at $3.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inflarx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

The company has a market cap of $90.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.88.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Inflarx by 2,102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 153,232 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inflarx by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 15,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

