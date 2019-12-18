IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $22,971.00

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CURRENCY:IHT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. One IHT Real Estate Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $1.29 million and $22,971.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $419.62 or 0.06310889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027093 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001410 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002613 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 tokens. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official website is ihtcoin.com . IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin

Buying and Selling IHT Real Estate Protocol

IHT Real Estate Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bittrex, Allbit, CoinBene, Gate.io, Cashierest, HitBTC, OEX, Upbit, DDEX, LBank and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

