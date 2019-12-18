Iconiq Lab Token Price Reaches $0.16 (ICNQ)

Iconiq Lab Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Iconiq Lab Token has traded up 24.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconiq Lab Token token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00002275 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Iconiq Lab Token has a market cap of $631,451.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Iconiq Lab Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Iconiq Lab Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00186421 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.01179504 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000648 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025825 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00119606 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Iconiq Lab Token Token Profile

Iconiq Lab Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,858,186 tokens. Iconiq Lab Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconiq Lab Token is medium.com/@iconiqlab . Iconiq Lab Token’s official website is iconiqlab.com

Iconiq Lab Token Token Trading

Iconiq Lab Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconiq Lab Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iconiq Lab Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Iconiq Lab Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Iconiq Lab Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iconiq Lab Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.