HyperQuant Reaches Market Cap of $41,058.00 (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $41,058.00 and $226,367.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Kryptono, Hotbit and IDAX. Over the last week, HyperQuant has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002795 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015071 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00187296 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.76 or 0.01221922 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00026465 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00119252 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Hotbit, IDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

