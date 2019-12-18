Humaniq Price Tops $0.0057 on Major Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Mercatox and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $69,637.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, YoBit, Mercatox, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

