High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.62

High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. (TSE:HWO) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.62 and traded as low as $1.97. High Arctic Energy Services shares last traded at $1.98, with a volume of 46,493 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of High Arctic Energy Services and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.62.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$49.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.80 million. Analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services segments. It offers snubbing services, including foothills stand alone, stand alone, power tower, and rig assist units; nitrogen transport and pumping services; and service rigs.

