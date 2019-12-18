Heico Corp (HEI.A) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08 on January 23rd

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI.A) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Shares of HEI.A traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.14. The stock had a trading volume of 586,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,259. Heico has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $113.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.53.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Heico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

