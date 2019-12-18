Head-To-Head Survey: Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) & Avalon Globocare (OTCMKTS:AVCO)

Gopher Protocol (OTCMKTS:GOPH) and Avalon Globocare (NASDAQ:AVCO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Gopher Protocol and Avalon Globocare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gopher Protocol 0 0 0 0 N/A Avalon Globocare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gopher Protocol and Avalon Globocare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gopher Protocol $51.57 million 0.00 -$51.77 million N/A N/A Avalon Globocare $1.56 million 94.23 -$7.77 million N/A N/A

Avalon Globocare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gopher Protocol.

Profitability

This table compares Gopher Protocol and Avalon Globocare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gopher Protocol -80.22% -284.85% -136.31% Avalon Globocare -1,081.80% -164.86% -113.15%

Risk & Volatility

Gopher Protocol has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Globocare has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Avalon Globocare shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Avalon Globocare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avalon Globocare beats Gopher Protocol on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gopher Protocol

Gopher Protocol Inc., a development-stage company, engages in developing Internet of Things and artificial intelligence enabled mobile technology. Its technology consists of a smart microchip, mobile application software, and supporting software. The company also sells phones and phone card products, including PINS, SIM cards, and gift cards. The company was formerly known as Forex International Trading Corp. and changed its name to Gopher Protocol Inc. in February 2015. Gopher Protocol Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Avalon Globocare

Avalon GloboCare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in integrating and managing healthcare services and resources in the United States. It provides medical related consulting services and develops Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms that cover the areas of regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, and exosome technology. The company also develops proprietary diagnostic and therapeutic products leveraging exosome technology; and markets and distributes proprietary exosome isolation systems and related products, as well as provides development services for hospitals. In addition, it owns and operates real property. The company has a strategic partnership with Weill Cornell Medical College to co-develop technologies and bio-production of chimeric antigen receptor-T Therapy; a research and licensing agreement with Massachusetts Institute of Technology to develop technology for cellular therapy; and strategic partnership with GE Healthcare to enhance standardized automation and bio-production for cellular medicines. Avalon GloboCare Corp. is headquartered in Freehold, New Jersey.

