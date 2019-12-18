Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Shares Gap Down to $2.39

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.24, but opened at $2.39. Groupon shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 137,749 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Groupon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $3.50 target price on Groupon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine raised Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson set a $5.00 price target on Groupon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Groupon from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.00.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The coupon company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $495.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Groupon Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.7% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,645,000 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $202,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Groupon by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,010,256 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $153,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,016 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,951,874 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $110,808,000 after buying an additional 723,341 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Groupon by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,871,349 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $60,838,000 after buying an additional 1,955,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Groupon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,614,000. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

