GridCoin Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 17th. One GridCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Poloniex, Bittrex and C-CEX. During the last seven days, GridCoin has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. GridCoin has a market cap of $950,546.00 and $1,157.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

GridCoin Coin Profile

GridCoin (GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 423,167,371 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. The official message board for GridCoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GridCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, SouthXchange, C-CEX, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

