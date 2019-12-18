Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Buys $173,294.18 in Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.86 per share, for a total transaction of $173,294.18. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,685,402.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GEF stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $45.18. 117,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.41. Greif, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. Greif had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GEF. TheStreet raised Greif from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Greif from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Greif from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Greif by 178.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 231,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after acquiring an additional 148,645 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 15.5% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 487,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after acquiring an additional 65,584 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Greif by 253.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 58,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 230.5% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 55,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 38,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Greif by 180.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

