Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,094.48

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,094.48 and traded as high as $2,260.00. Greggs shares last traded at $2,258.00, with a volume of 396,236 shares traded.

GRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price target on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Greggs from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,991.43 ($26.20).

Get Greggs alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,993.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,094.48.

In other Greggs news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 1,194 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($23.73), for a total transaction of £21,539.76 ($28,334.33).

Greggs Company Profile (LON:GRG)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.