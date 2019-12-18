Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) Shares Down 7.8%

Green Growth Brands Inc (OTCMKTS:GGBXF) shares dropped 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.59, approximately 274,840 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 297,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

About Green Growth Brands (OTCMKTS:GGBXF)

Green Growth Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, processing, production, distribution, and retailing of cannabis and cannabis-infused products in the United States. The company offers cannabis, tetrahydro cannabidol, cannabidiol, and cannabis-infused consumer products, as well as technology and consulting services for the cannabis industry.

