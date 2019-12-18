GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) Trading Up 0.5%

GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.94 and last traded at $16.92, 3,100 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 3,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.83.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned approximately 2.28% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

