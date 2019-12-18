Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells $1,109,351.10 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 27,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $1,109,351.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,454.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Evan Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Mark Evan Jones sold 400 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $16,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Mark Evan Jones sold 8,816 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $353,786.08.

On Thursday, December 5th, Mark Evan Jones sold 15,741 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $632,158.56.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Mark Evan Jones sold 5,500 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $221,485.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Mark Evan Jones sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. The stock had a trading volume of 209,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,932. The firm has a market cap of $607.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.13. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $51.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day moving average is $44.58.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $21.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.6% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 29.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

