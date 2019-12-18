Golden Tag Resources (CVE:GOG) Trading 22.2% Higher

Shares of Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE:GOG) traded up 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 129,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average session volume of 73,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market cap of $5.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

Golden Tag Resources Company Profile (CVE:GOG)

Golden Tag Resources Ltd., a mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It focuses on gold, silver, and base metal projects. The company holds a 100% interest in the San Diego property that covers an area of 91.65 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Tag Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Tag Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.