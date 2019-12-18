GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.0227 on Top Exchanges

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0227 or 0.00000344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. GoByte has a market capitalization of $148,126.00 and $7,967.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GoByte has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000133 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 6,518,481 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Stocks.Exchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

