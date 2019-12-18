Gloria E. Gebbia Sells 50,000 Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) major shareholder Gloria E. Gebbia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,551,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ SIEB traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771. The company has a market capitalization of $271.03 million, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Siebert Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Siebert Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Siebert Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Siebert Financial by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Siebert Financial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Siebert Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Siebert Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 4.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

