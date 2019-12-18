Gloria E. Gebbia Sells 50,000 Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) major shareholder Gloria E. Gebbia sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,551,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ SIEB traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771. The company has a market capitalization of $271.03 million, a PE ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 15.91, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.77. Siebert Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $14.75.
Separately, ValuEngine raised Siebert Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.
About Siebert Financial
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
