GINcoin (GIN) Trading Up 23.4% Over Last Week

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. GINcoin has a total market capitalization of $53,480.00 and $1,230.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GINcoin has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar. One GINcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000096 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,147.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $131.02 or 0.01831186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.02 or 0.02627844 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00570041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00661517 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00021685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00052379 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

About GINcoin

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 7,800,737 coins and its circulating supply is 7,800,727 coins. GINcoin’s official website is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GINcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

