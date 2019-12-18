GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €11.74 ($13.65) and last traded at €11.68 ($13.58), approximately 47,591 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.64 ($13.53).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.53 million and a P/E ratio of 22.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €10.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €7.91.

About GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE provides information technology (IT) consulting and solutions for retail and investment banking clients. The company's services include consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of bank specific software, and maintenance and development of banking applications.

