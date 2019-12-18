Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GNCA. Leerink Swann began coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Svb Leerink began coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Genocea Biosciences alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNCA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Genocea Biosciences by 88.2% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 118,600 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $392,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 271.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 24,587 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $84,000. 54.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. 117,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. Genocea Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.27.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genocea Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genocea Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.