Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned Genie Energy an industry rank of 98 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GNE shares. ValuEngine raised Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Genie Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genie Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

In related news, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Avi Goldin sold 4,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $38,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genie Energy by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,105,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after buying an additional 684,973 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genie Energy by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 990,677 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Genie Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Genie Energy by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after buying an additional 53,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Genie Energy by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 49,758 shares in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.03. The company had a trading volume of 78,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,626. The company has a market capitalization of $214.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Genie Energy has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $11.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $85.71 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.57%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

