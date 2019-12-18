General Electric (NYSE:GE) Receives $10.50 Average PT from Analysts

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,382,000 after acquiring an additional 86,854 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in General Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,642,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 63.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 30,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 10.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,980,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,814,398. General Electric has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $11.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.