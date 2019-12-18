Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $187.84

Genel Energy PLC (LON:GENL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $187.84 and traded as low as $177.00. Genel Energy shares last traded at $180.60, with a volume of 373,030 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 295 ($3.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Get Genel Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 6.84. The firm has a market cap of $501.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 197.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.80.

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Genel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.