Futurepia (PIA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,645.00

Futurepia (CURRENCY:PIA) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. Futurepia has a market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $3,645.00 worth of Futurepia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Futurepia has traded up 28.8% against the US dollar. One Futurepia coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00192137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.01192536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026073 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00120413 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Futurepia Coin Profile

Futurepia’s total supply is 22,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 897,238,384 coins. Futurepia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Futurepia is medium.com/futurepia . The Reddit community for Futurepia is /r/Futurepia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Futurepia is futurepia.io

Futurepia Coin Trading

Futurepia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BW.com. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Futurepia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Futurepia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Futurepia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

