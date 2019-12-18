FUTURAX (FTXT) Market Capitalization Tops $2,546.00

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded up 95.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $2,546.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Fatbtc, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded 21.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007437 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00054393 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00336298 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004441 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014929 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015591 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010811 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global . FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit, IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

