Fusion Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.85 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 17th. Fusion has a market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fusion has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00002841 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Hotbit, Bibox and Liquid.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000420 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,995.31 or 1.05369454 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

Buying and Selling Fusion

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Liquid and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

