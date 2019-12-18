Function X Reaches One Day Volume of $682,817.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last week, Function X has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $9.89 million and $682,817.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X token can currently be bought for about $0.0702 or 0.00001064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00054711 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00089495 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,616.36 or 1.00199005 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00058319 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000451 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,889,792 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official website for Function X is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.