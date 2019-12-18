Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.09 ($43.13).

Several research firms have weighed in on FPE. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of FRA:FPE traded down €0.45 ($0.52) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €38.90 ($45.23). The company had a trading volume of 15,040 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.32.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

