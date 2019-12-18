Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019 // Comments off

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €37.09 ($43.13).

Several research firms have weighed in on FPE. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Independent Research set a €41.00 ($47.67) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of FRA:FPE traded down €0.45 ($0.52) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €38.90 ($45.23). The company had a trading volume of 15,040 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($52.09). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of €33.32.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Analyst Recommendations for Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE)

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.