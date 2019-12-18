FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of FTI Foodtech International Inc. (CVE:FTI) fell 14.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 1,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $820,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -4.00.

About FTI Foodtech International (CVE:FTI)

FTI Foodtech International Inc provides Safe Cash blockchain technology to develop application for barter and food industries. It engages in the FLASH coin crypto currency business. The company also offers goods on barter exchanges, such as Trade Business Exchange, The Certificate Club, and Barter Central Ontario for which transactions are tendered using barter exchange dollars.

